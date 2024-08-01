Sports Unnecessary In Olympics..

Heim
EOG Master
1. Soccer....geez it's everywhere all year round.
2. Tennis....see soccer.
3. Skateboard....I get enough around my house.
4. Equestrian....boring
5. Synchronize swimming....see Equestrian.
6. Trampoline...why is it a sport?
7. BMX Cycling.... parents use this to get kids out of the house, now a medal sport?
2. Tennis....see soccer.
3. Skateboard....I get enough around my house.
4. Equestrian....boring
5. Synchronize swimming....see Equestrian.
6. Trampoline...why is it a sport?
7. BMX Cycling.... parents use this to get kids out of the house, now a medal sport?