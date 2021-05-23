getting closer to launch in new Jersey ... will be going to other states





Sporttrade is a Philadelphia-based sports betting and trading company poised to disrupt the sports betting industry with the first legal sports betting exchange in United States history. Built just like a financial exchange, our platform allows customers to trade on sports outcomes by buying and selling contracts, just like trading stocks.



Our mission is to elevate the sports betting industry, and provide a truly inclusive platform designed for all sports bettors. Recently, retail investors have benefited immensely from unprecedented innovation in capital markets. Sporttrade was created to bring those same great benefits to sports betting, including increased efficiency, real transparency and better pricing.