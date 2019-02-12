SSI (AKA The FALCON, AKA DOG PLAYER) 2019 Tracking Thread

We did this in 2015 and he lost almost 100 units on 326 plays. Truly astonishing. Here is the link to that thread
http://forums.eog.com/index.php?threads/ssi-aka-the-falcon-2015-tracked-plays.386786/
I'll keep track of his plays this year and see if 2015 was just a bad year or he's actually a bad gambler. The numbers don't lie
List of plays so far
Date Line Wager amount Win/Loss Profit/loss
January 6th
Chargers +140 $200 Win +$280
Pacers +130 $200 Loss -200
Rangers +120 $200 Loss -200
Dallas +150 $200 Loss -200
January 27th
DePaul +6 -110 $110 Win +100
Rhode Island -3 -110 $110 loss -110
OKC +1 -110 $110 win 100
Dallas Mavericks +5 -110 $110 win 100
January 28th
Baylor +6 -110 $110 win 100
Knicks over 221 -110 $110 loss -110
January 29th
Central Michigan -2.5 -110 $110 win 100
Alabama -2 -110 $110 win 100
January 30th
George Washington -3 -110 $110 win 100
Portland -1 -110 $110 win 100
January 31st
Toronto -2.5 -110 $110 loss -110
UCSB -1 -110 $110 loss -110
February 1st
Blackhawks over 6.5 -110 $110 win 100
Illinois Chicago +2.5 -110 $110 win 100
February 2nd
South Florida -1 -110 $110 win 100
Georgia St -2 -110 $110 win 100
Air Force -2 -110 $110 loss -110
Utah -3 -110 $110 loss -110
Chicago under 217 -110 $110 loss -110
Illinois St +1 -110 $110 win $100
February 3rd
Washington -120 $120 loss -120
Carolina +100 $100 loss -100
California under 143.5 -110 $110 loss -110
No Kentucky -4.5 -110 $110 loss -110
February 4th
Rangers over 5.5 -110 $110 win 100
Sacramento +2 -110 $110 win 100
February 5th
Nashville Over 5.5 -110 $110 win 100
Chicago over 6.5 -110 $110 win 100
Memphis +1 -110 $110 win 100
Portland -7 -110 $110 loss -110
February 6th
George washington +7.5 -110 $110 loss -110
Temple -3.5 -110 $110 win $100
Ottawa ov 6.5 -110 $110 win $100
Sacramento +3 -110 $110 loss -110
February 7th
Minnesota +3 -110 $110 loss -110
Kings ov 5.5 -110 $110 loss -110
February 8th
Quinnipiac +4 -110 $110 win 100
Kent St +4 -110 $110 loss -110
February 11th
Kansas under 149.5 -110 $440 loss -440
San Jose under 6.5 -110 $440 loss -440
YTD 22 - 22 -$980 or -9.8 units
http://forums.eog.com/index.php?threads/ssi-aka-the-falcon-2015-tracked-plays.386786/
I'll keep track of his plays this year and see if 2015 was just a bad year or he's actually a bad gambler. The numbers don't lie
List of plays so far
Date Line Wager amount Win/Loss Profit/loss
January 6th
Chargers +140 $200 Win +$280
Pacers +130 $200 Loss -200
Rangers +120 $200 Loss -200
Dallas +150 $200 Loss -200
January 27th
DePaul +6 -110 $110 Win +100
Rhode Island -3 -110 $110 loss -110
OKC +1 -110 $110 win 100
Dallas Mavericks +5 -110 $110 win 100
January 28th
Baylor +6 -110 $110 win 100
Knicks over 221 -110 $110 loss -110
January 29th
Central Michigan -2.5 -110 $110 win 100
Alabama -2 -110 $110 win 100
January 30th
George Washington -3 -110 $110 win 100
Portland -1 -110 $110 win 100
January 31st
Toronto -2.5 -110 $110 loss -110
UCSB -1 -110 $110 loss -110
February 1st
Blackhawks over 6.5 -110 $110 win 100
Illinois Chicago +2.5 -110 $110 win 100
February 2nd
South Florida -1 -110 $110 win 100
Georgia St -2 -110 $110 win 100
Air Force -2 -110 $110 loss -110
Utah -3 -110 $110 loss -110
Chicago under 217 -110 $110 loss -110
Illinois St +1 -110 $110 win $100
February 3rd
Washington -120 $120 loss -120
Carolina +100 $100 loss -100
California under 143.5 -110 $110 loss -110
No Kentucky -4.5 -110 $110 loss -110
February 4th
Rangers over 5.5 -110 $110 win 100
Sacramento +2 -110 $110 win 100
February 5th
Nashville Over 5.5 -110 $110 win 100
Chicago over 6.5 -110 $110 win 100
Memphis +1 -110 $110 win 100
Portland -7 -110 $110 loss -110
February 6th
George washington +7.5 -110 $110 loss -110
Temple -3.5 -110 $110 win $100
Ottawa ov 6.5 -110 $110 win $100
Sacramento +3 -110 $110 loss -110
February 7th
Minnesota +3 -110 $110 loss -110
Kings ov 5.5 -110 $110 loss -110
February 8th
Quinnipiac +4 -110 $110 win 100
Kent St +4 -110 $110 loss -110
February 11th
Kansas under 149.5 -110 $440 loss -440
San Jose under 6.5 -110 $440 loss -440
YTD 22 - 22 -$980 or -9.8 units