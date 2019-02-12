SSI (AKA The FALCON, AKA DOG PLAYER) 2019 Tracking Thread

We did this in 2015 and he lost almost 100 units on 326 plays. Truly astonishing. Here is the link to that thread

http://forums.eog.com/index.php?threads/ssi-aka-the-falcon-2015-tracked-plays.386786/

I'll keep track of his plays this year and see if 2015 was just a bad year or he's actually a bad gambler. The numbers don't lie

List of plays so far

Date Line Wager amount Win/Loss Profit/loss

January 6th

Chargers +140 $200 Win +$280
Pacers +130 $200 Loss -200
Rangers +120 $200 Loss -200
Dallas +150 $200 Loss -200

January 27th
DePaul +6 -110 $110 Win +100
Rhode Island -3 -110 $110 loss -110
OKC +1 -110 $110 win 100
Dallas Mavericks +5 -110 $110 win 100

January 28th
Baylor +6 -110 $110 win 100
Knicks over 221 -110 $110 loss -110

January 29th
Central Michigan -2.5 -110 $110 win 100
Alabama -2 -110 $110 win 100

January 30th
George Washington -3 -110 $110 win 100
Portland -1 -110 $110 win 100

January 31st
Toronto -2.5 -110 $110 loss -110
UCSB -1 -110 $110 loss -110

February 1st
Blackhawks over 6.5 -110 $110 win 100
Illinois Chicago +2.5 -110 $110 win 100

February 2nd
South Florida -1 -110 $110 win 100
Georgia St -2 -110 $110 win 100
Air Force -2 -110 $110 loss -110
Utah -3 -110 $110 loss -110
Chicago under 217 -110 $110 loss -110
Illinois St +1 -110 $110 win $100

February 3rd
Washington -120 $120 loss -120
Carolina +100 $100 loss -100
California under 143.5 -110 $110 loss -110
No Kentucky -4.5 -110 $110 loss -110

February 4th
Rangers over 5.5 -110 $110 win 100
Sacramento +2 -110 $110 win 100

February 5th
Nashville Over 5.5 -110 $110 win 100
Chicago over 6.5 -110 $110 win 100
Memphis +1 -110 $110 win 100
Portland -7 -110 $110 loss -110

February 6th
George washington +7.5 -110 $110 loss -110
Temple -3.5 -110 $110 win $100
Ottawa ov 6.5 -110 $110 win $100
Sacramento +3 -110 $110 loss -110

February 7th
Minnesota +3 -110 $110 loss -110
Kings ov 5.5 -110 $110 loss -110

February 8th
Quinnipiac +4 -110 $110 win 100
Kent St +4 -110 $110 loss -110

February 11th
Kansas under 149.5 -110 $440 loss -440
San Jose under 6.5 -110 $440 loss -440

YTD 22 - 22 -$980 or -9.8 units
 
Wednesday night

Syracuse +140

Bradley +130

Minnesota +150

Arizona St +110

All CBB
Risking 2 units on each

Falcon Sports releasing Top Play for Thursday night.

Winnipeg -1 (-110)
550 to win 500

Going ole school and big tonight.

GL guys

SSI said:
Denny Hamlin to win Daytona 500 (+2000) 1 unit WIN +$1200
There seems to be some issues with the line. Vegasinsider has it 10-1. Covers has is 12-1. It's not likely any book would be offering 20-1 when the consensus odds are between 10 and 12 to 1. If you can provide documentation of a 20-1 line the total will be adjusted. A screenshot of the bet you made will be fine. Otherwise you can only be credited with a 12-1 win. And that's being generous

1550464898565.png

1550465079491.png

1550465761993.png
 
February 19

Texas AM +110 cbb


South Carolina +130 cbb

Arizona +150 NHL

Buffalo +130 NHL.

Risking 2 units on each

