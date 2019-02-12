SSI (AKA The FALCON, AKA DOG PLAYER) 2019 Tracking Thread

SSI said: Denny Hamlin to win Daytona 500 (+2000) 1 unit WIN +$1200 Click to expand...

There seems to be some issues with the line. Vegasinsider has it 10-1. Covers has is 12-1. It's not likely any book would be offering 20-1 when the consensus odds are between 10 and 12 to 1. If you can provide documentation of a 20-1 line the total will be adjusted. A screenshot of the bet you made will be fine. Otherwise you can only be credited with a 12-1 win. And that's being generous