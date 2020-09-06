St. Louis Cardinals 1st ballot Hall-of-Famer Lou Brock died today

On September 10, 1974, he stole the bases that broke Maury Wills single season record of a 104 steals. He accomplished the feat in an 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium II. I saw the game, in person, with my Dad and brothers -- pretty neat to witness history. Thanks Dad!



In that game he stole two bases, #104 and #105, to tie and then break Wills' record. He ended the season with 118 steals.



From stltoday.com:



Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies Sunday afternoon at 81



St. Louis Cardinals' Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who had fought through a number of medical conditions in recent years, died Sunday afternoon. He was 81.



Brock will be remembered for many accomplishments. He was the National League’s all-time leader in stolen bases with 938. He had 3,023 hits. He was a first-ballot electee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.



But he may be known mostly as the centerpiece of what was perceived as the greatest trade in Cardinals history. Or just greatest baseball trade ever. On June 15, 1964, the Cardinals acquired Brock, a raw, 24-year-old outfielder from the Chicago Cubs in a trade that cost them popular righthander Ernie Broglio, who had been an 18-game winner for them the prior season although he was 3-5 in 1964 and perhaps injured.



Immediately, the trade was not well received by the Cardinals’ players. "We thought it was the worst trade ever,” said Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson.

After all, Southern University product Brock had batted only .263, .258 and .251 in his 2 ½ years with the Cubs, albeit hitting some prodigious home runs, including one to dead center field in New York’s historic Polo Grounds.



But Brock, not counted on for power but as a table setter for the Cardinals, would hit .348 the rest of the 1964 season and steal 33 bases as the Cardinals rallied to win the National League pennant on the last day of the regular season and went on to beat the New York Yankees in a seven-game World Series to bring St. Louis its first World Series title since 1946.



Brock hit .300 in that World Series and then, showing he was at his best when the lights were brightest, batted .414 with seven stolen bases in the 1967 World Series, which the Cardinals won in seven games from Boston. He also hit .464 with seven more steals and a record 13 hits in the 1968 World Series loss against Detroit.



Catcher Tim McCarver, who was on all of those clubs, beginning with 1964, said, "We were so close to Broglio. Our friendship blinded us to what kind of effect Lou would have on the team — until we saw him run." ( bolding, underling, italicizing by me)