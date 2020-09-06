St. Louis Cardinals 1st ballot Hall-of-Famer Lou Brock died today

On September 10, 1974, he stole the bases that broke Maury Wills single season record of a 104 steals. He accomplished the feat in an 8-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium II. I saw the game, in person, with my Dad and brothers -- pretty neat to witness history. Thanks Dad!

In that game he stole two bases, #104 and #105, to tie and then break Wills' record. He ended the season with 118 steals.

From stltoday.com:

Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies Sunday afternoon at 81

St. Louis Cardinals' Hall of Famer Lou Brock, who had fought through a number of medical conditions in recent years, died Sunday afternoon. He was 81.

Brock will be remembered for many accomplishments. He was the National League’s all-time leader in stolen bases with 938. He had 3,023 hits. He was a first-ballot electee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

But he may be known mostly as the centerpiece of what was perceived as the greatest trade in Cardinals history. Or just greatest baseball trade ever. On June 15, 1964, the Cardinals acquired Brock, a raw, 24-year-old outfielder from the Chicago Cubs in a trade that cost them popular righthander Ernie Broglio, who had been an 18-game winner for them the prior season although he was 3-5 in 1964 and perhaps injured.

Immediately, the trade was not well received by the Cardinals’ players. "We thought it was the worst trade ever,” said Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson.
After all, Southern University product Brock had batted only .263, .258 and .251 in his 2 ½ years with the Cubs, albeit hitting some prodigious home runs, including one to dead center field in New York’s historic Polo Grounds.

But Brock, not counted on for power but as a table setter for the Cardinals, would hit .348 the rest of the 1964 season and steal 33 bases as the Cardinals rallied to win the National League pennant on the last day of the regular season and went on to beat the New York Yankees in a seven-game World Series to bring St. Louis its first World Series title since 1946.

Brock hit .300 in that World Series and then, showing he was at his best when the lights were brightest, batted .414 with seven stolen bases in the 1967 World Series, which the Cardinals won in seven games from Boston. He also hit .464 with seven more steals and a record 13 hits in the 1968 World Series loss against Detroit.

Catcher Tim McCarver, who was on all of those clubs, beginning with 1964, said, "We were so close to Broglio. Our friendship blinded us to what kind of effect Lou would have on the team — until we saw him run." ( bolding, underling, italicizing by me)
 
In 1967 Brock became the first player to hit least 20 home runs and steal at least 50 bases in a season with 21 home runs and 52 stolen bases. (source ESPN)

Brock stole 50 or more bases for 10 consecutive seasons from 1967 to 1976.

From espn.com:

The Cardinals won the World Series in seven games over the Yankees in '64 and Brock would lead the team back to the Series again in '67 and '68. Brock had 12 hits in '67 when St. Louis beat the Boston Red Sox in seven games, then had 13 hits a year later (setting a major league record at the time) as Detroit took the title. (parenthetical note by me)

Brock broke Ty Cobb's career mark for stolen bases in 1977, ending with 938.

From espn.com:

The El Dorado, Arkansas native ended his 19-year career with 3,023 hits, 149 homers, 900 RBI and a .293 average.

The Cardinals announced in April 2017 that Brock was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. In 2015, Brock's left leg was amputated below the knee due to complications from diabetes. (bolding by me)
 
