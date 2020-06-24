St. Louis City Health Commissioner Dr. Max C. Starkloff, the 1918 Flu Pandemic, and his pioneering role in saving lives

Note

St. Louis Soldiers and the 1918 Influenza Pandemic

While the virus was initially believed to originate in Spain

One of the earliest outbreaks occurred at Camp Funston at Fort Riley, Kansas, in March 1918

Starkloff was one of the first to correctly identify influenza as a virus that was spread via contact or airborne particles

Jefferson Barracks

Missouri congressman Jacob Meeker died from the influenza in mid-October

Starkloff’s efforts at curtailing spread in the city by reducing person-to-person contact would ultimately earn him a reputation as both a pioneer and a savior of many lives in St. Louis.

“The Honorable Mayor has proclaimed that Spanish Influenza is, or probably will become epidemic in the City of St. Louis.​

In view of this proclamation, and in view of the fact that the present limited restrictions have not resulted in stamping out the disease in this City, under the power vested in me by the Charter of the City of St. Louis, after such proclamation, I hereby order that all business places be closed and discontinued, and remain closed and disconnected for a period of four days, beginning Saturday morning, November 9th, with the exception that the following essential industries shall be allowed to continue:​

1. Automobile accessories and automobile repair shops​

2. Baker’s supplies​

3. Banks​

4. Construction-buildings, etc.​

5. Coffin manufacturers​

6. Cold storage​

7. Drugs-wholesale and retail​

8. Fuel and ice​

9. Garage and stables (livery)​

10. Hotels and restaurants​

11. Laundries​

12. Lodging houses​

13. Newspapers​

14. Office building service​

15. Producers and dealers in food products, not including candies​

16. Public utilities​

17. Public offices​

18. Police Courts to hear confined cases only​

19. Physicians and Dentists​

20. Perishable articles in process of manufacture​

21. Railway offices​

22. Rolling mills and furnaces​

23. Red cross​

24. Railway supplies​

25. Restaurants limited to seating capacity​

26. Surgical supplies​

26 1/2. Special castings​

27. Storage houses​

28. Street cars limited to seating capacity​

29. Transfer companies and general hauling​

30. Telephone and telegraph companies​

31. Undertakers and Embalmers​

32. Warehouses​

33. Wagon repair and horseshoe shop​

34. Yeast Manufacturers”​

St. Louis reported one of the lowest mortality rates of all the major cities across the country.

But in places like St. Louis where early forms of social distancing were imposed, impacts were lessened and many lessons were learned.