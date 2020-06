St. Louis City Health Commissioner Dr. Max C. Starkloff, the 1918 Flu Pandemic, and his pioneering role in saving lives

Note

St. Louis Soldiers and the 1918 Influenza Pandemic

“The Honorable Mayor has proclaimed that Spanish Influenza is, or probably will become epidemic in the City of St. Louis.​

In view of this proclamation, and in view of the fact that the present limited restrictions have not resulted in stamping out the disease in this City, under the power vested in me by the Charter of the City of St. Louis, after such proclamation, I hereby order that all business places be closed and discontinued, and remain closed and disconnected for a period of four days, beginning Saturday morning, November 9th, with the exception that the following essential industries shall be allowed to continue:​

1. Automobile accessories and automobile repair shops​

2. Baker’s supplies​

3. Banks​

4. Construction-buildings, etc.​

5. Coffin manufacturers​

6. Cold storage​

7. Drugs-wholesale and retail​

8. Fuel and ice​

9. Garage and stables (livery)​

10. Hotels and restaurants​

11. Laundries​

12. Lodging houses​

13. Newspapers​

14. Office building service​

15. Producers and dealers in food products, not including candies​

16. Public utilities​

17. Public offices​

18. Police Courts to hear confined cases only​

19. Physicians and Dentists​

20. Perishable articles in process of manufacture​

21. Railway offices​

22. Rolling mills and furnaces​

23. Red cross​

24. Railway supplies​

25. Restaurants limited to seating capacity​

26. Surgical supplies​

26 1/2. Special castings​

27. Storage houses​

28. Street cars limited to seating capacity​

29. Transfer companies and general hauling​

30. Telephone and telegraph companies​

31. Undertakers and Embalmers​

32. Warehouses​

33. Wagon repair and horseshoe shop​

34. Yeast Manufacturers”​

St. Louis reported one of the lowest mortality rates of all the major cities across the country.

But in places like St. Louis where early forms of social distancing were imposed, impacts were lessened and many lessons were learned.

Just saw this today on the stltoday.com website.The title of this story should include Max Starkloff as he was essential in dealing with the Flu brought by the soldiers to Jefferson Barracks located just outside St. Louis City.Even though this story appears long, it really isn't. It has several pictures I decided to include.(bolding in story below by me)The story,, follows:by Mikall Venso | Military & Firearms Curator[As it reached American ports along the east coast in the fall of 1918, Spanish influenza appeared in headlines alongside the uplifting news of American and Allied victories in World War I battles in France. No one could have anticipated the devastating impacts of a virus that would ultimately claim 11 million more lives than the war itself.Newly drafted men arriving at Camp Funston, ca. 1918. Soldiers Memorial Military Museum Collections.Newspaper accounts from fall 1918 are filled with reports of St. Louisans at military training centers or port cities who had contracted “the Spanish flu.” Stories also document the growing scale and reactions of impacted communities along the east coast and, with each passing week, communities farther inland.(Max) Starkloff was the son of a physician who had lived through the 1849 cholera epidemic.In St. Louis, City Health Commissioner Dr. Max C. Starkloff was following the news. He shifted the focus of the Health Department’s monthly bulletins from the dangers of spoiled milk, houseflies, and venereal disease to those of the impending pandemic.Officials needed accurate information to assess the situation and successfully advocate for difficult measures such as closures and quarantines.St. Louis Republic, October 9, 1918. Missouri Historical Society Collections., though new inductees continued to pass through the Barracks en route to training centers and overseas service.By October 3, surgeon Dr. C. E. Freeman reported 500 cases of influenza at the post hospital. As the doctor requested more medical assistance, the situation quickly deteriorated. Just eight days later, 1,320 cases and 21 deaths were reported.By the time the epidemic ended at the post, a total of 74 soldiers had lost their lives to disease.Armed with new data, Starkloff ordered “all theaters, moving picture shows, schools, pool and billiard halls, Sunday schools, cabarets, lodges, societies, public funerals, open air meetings, dance halls and conventions,” to close on October 7. They were to remain closed until further notice.All churches were ordered closed three days later.The Saint Louis Art Museum was forced to close, as were many non-essential bus lines.(and the John Kelly's of the day -- just kidding John -- and checking to see if you read this far -- he, he)Wanting to further limit exposure, he dramatically increased the closures by issuing an order to close all but essential businesses for four days beginning November 9.The restrictions were considered excessive by many businesses and industries who protested the order. Following an afternoon meeting with the Chamber of Commerce the same day as the initial order, Starkloff submitted a new order exempting more than 30 industries deemed essential to the city’s operations. The order and full list can be found in Commissioner Starkloff’s 1918–1919 Annual Report in the St. Louis Public Library archives:No one knew that Germany would surrender on November 11, 1918, amid the expanded closures. The celebrations that followed the end of the war were largely postponed until after the closures and quarantines started to be lifted two days later.While cases of influenza continued to grow following the end of Starkloff’s dramatic action, active cases peaked at 1,467 on December 3, steep declines eventually followed, and