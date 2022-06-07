Starting pitcher question - What is the record for fastest to 10 losses?

From 2014: "Any pitcher" over 17 losses -110



I bet this one every single year. Going back to 1999, a pitcher on a major league roster has lost at least 17 games every season. That's 14 years in a row. Last year I got it over 17.5+185 and Edwin Jackson came through for me on the last Saturday of the regular season. For obvious reasons, it will almost always be a back of the rotation guy who is an innings eater. It's very easy to trust a trend that has held up 14 years consecutively. I think over 17.5 at +180 are better is also fine.