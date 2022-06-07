Starting pitcher question - What is the record for fastest to 10 losses?

C

Chi_Archie

EOG Veteran
the last 20 game loser, Mike Maroth, lost his 10th game on May 28 during that dreadful 2003 Tiger season. not saying he was fastest. but just the logical comparison I looked at first.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
Matt Keough, the former A's pitcher, used to live a few blocks from me. His wife was one of the original Housewives of OC...anyways,

A's shut him down after 18 losses in the early 80s because they thought it would affect him psychologically going forward.
 
Last edited:
C

ComptrBob

EOG Dedicated
PalmTree said:
From 2014: "Any pitcher" over 17 losses -110

I bet this one every single year. Going back to 1999, a pitcher on a major league roster has lost at least 17 games every season. That's 14 years in a row. Last year I got it over 17.5+185 and Edwin Jackson came through for me on the last Saturday of the regular season. For obvious reasons, it will almost always be a back of the rotation guy who is an innings eater. It's very easy to trust a trend that has held up 14 years consecutively. I think over 17.5 at +180 are better is also fine.
Click to expand...

A blast from the past, this was his favorite prop, from (now deceased) MLB capper Palmtree.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top