Steph Curry: Our group's collective IQ must get a lot better

Steph Curry's comments are likely pointed at Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr.



I'll guess rookie James Wiseman, the 19-year-old rookie who competed in only three games at the University of Memphis, is included in Curry's criticism.



Over the first two games of the season, Wiggins is 10-for-34 from the field while Oubre Jr. has hit only four of 24 shots.



Curry's disappointment of Wiggins and Oubre Jr. goes beyond poor shooting.



Check out the lack of assists recorded by Wiggins and Oubre Jr.



Both players are averaging only one assist per game in the early season.



That's one assist per 17 shots for Wiggins and one assist per 12 shots for Oubre Jr.



Guys at Rucker Park share the ball more than Wiggins and Oubre Jr.



Offensive basketball in the NBA is a two-part process: 1) the ability to score and 2) the ability to create scoring opportunities for others.