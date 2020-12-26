Steph Curry: Our group's collective IQ must get a lot better

John Kelly
Born Gambler
Staff member
The Warriors opened the season with blowout losses at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Klay Thompson, the team's smartest player, is out for the entire season with a torn Achilles tendon.
Draymond Green, the team's toughest player, missed the first two games of the season with a foot injury,
Klay Thompson, the team's smartest player, is out for the entire season with a torn Achilles tendon.
Draymond Green, the team's toughest player, missed the first two games of the season with a foot injury,