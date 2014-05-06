Stephen A Smith

David Alan Grier was asked about the Donald Sterling story and he spoke about his being in LA and things being as tense as it's been here since the Rodney king verdict. He also spoke of how his dad was so happy about the banning of sterling. I can certainly see that being the mans position, he is probably in his 80's since his son David is 57. He I am sure has seen tons more racial prejudice then I can imagine . Also seen more then 99% of the younger generations of people in America regardless of color. David was happy with result and said he was exhausted by all the coverage by the time the league even reached the decision. He was saying the players must be under so much pressure. That he feared problems if Don wasn't banned and the ownership issues will take some time to sort out. I didn't agree entirely but I respected his rational perspective and I actually liked David's take on it all....

Then Stephen A Smith says, this is an exact word for word quote.....

" you know you brought up something I think is important to bring this up. When I sit here each morning there are a multitude of occasions whether it be a week or a month or whatever the case may be where the subject of race comes up. skip and I talk about race all the time. You can talk about black athletes you can talk about other athletes and nobody says anything. The minute you bring up something and it's pointing the finger at someone who happens to be white if you're black your called racist or a race baiter what I think people don't realize and i am hoping you will cosign with me on this and I think you will is it is exhausting. We do get tired of talking about it and we do wish we didn't have to but the fact is the issue is prevalent because there are too many occasions where the stuff comes up and it would be damn near Criminal to ignore it and that's just what going on . Do you really really think I want to sit here another day and talk about donald sterling ? But how could it be ignored? Let's think about what donald sterling had to say . And then think about what I brought up about the subject of Steve Kerr not Steve Kerr but the subject of Steve Kerr .........

He then goes on to state an earlier opinion that NBA black coaches don't get the same opportunity that white coaches and they have to do twice as much to get half as much. Then goes on and on

Do you guys agree with his take? I actually see it the exact opposite ,whites are under attack if we try to engage in a rational discussion. To the second point about coaches, I see no bias in NBA regarding coaches. I don't think there is any way to even quantify it because coaching is so subjective . However many long time coaches and execs like Lenny Wilkens (32 years) and Elgin Baylor (22 years) were around for decades as NBA team execs. Now we have made even much further progress in NBA. NFL is another discussion and needs to improve. What you guys think?
 
Negros can say anything and no one cares because most people think they're stupid. No one expects brilliant thoughts from a moron so we let it pass, white people cant get away will saying stupid things (people expect better from them).

I would say that steven a smith is easily a bigger racist then donald sterling.
 
I never pay attention to Smith...He's like Sharpton..... there to divide not mend.
 
I have watched the show before and I had seen some favoritism on many instances. Never heard such blatant drivel until now. Saying that black announcers get unfairly criticized when they impartially criticize whites on racial issues is pretty mind blowing. It's like we live in bizarro world
 
Stephen A is literally a horse's ass when to comes to opinions that matter. He is a renowned race baiter. I used to listen to his radio show from time to time but after the Giants fired Defensive Coordinator Tim Lewis (Giants had one of worst D's that year) a few years ago, Smith was on a crusade the next day saying it was a race thing. The Giants have always been known to be the classiest organization, Stephen A who knows nothing about football immediately went to race as the story. Since then, I have never listened to a word that fool has to say.
 
If a white person says anything negative about a black person, blk ppl feel it is racist. If a black person says something negative about a white person, white ppl dislike the black person because they feel he is saying it because he's white. It's the world we live in. Its a racist world. Prison is 10 times more racist than society.
 
Stephen A. Smith, ESPN’s marquee personality and a harsh critic of anti-vaccine athletes, said Monday he learned firsthand the value of the COVID-19 jabs after a harrowing bout with the virus over New Year’s.
Doctors “told me had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here,” Smith said in his return to “First Take.”

Smith, who received two shots but was not boosted, revealed the details of his fight against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 850,000 in the United States.
“I had a 103-degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat,” Smith said. “Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. ... I was in the hospital New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. That’s how I brought in the New Year.”

The illness damaged his respiratory system to the point he is still not fully recovered.
“I had pneumonia in both lungs,” Smith said, his voice still raspy. “My liver was bad. And it ravaged me to the point where even now I have to monitor my volume, gotta get in the gym every day, walk before you run and work your way back because I’m still not 100% with my lungs, but I’m COVID-negative. ... I’m on the road to recovery.”

“I can’t tell you how lucky and sincerely blessed I am to be sitting here today, because two and a half, three weeks ago, I didn’t know if I was gonna make it,” he said.
"And they told me had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn't be here. That's how bad I was."

Smith thanked his doctors by name and also advocated for masking up, the New York Post and Mediaite reported.
On Dec. 21, Smith announced on the air remotely that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but at the time he had mild symptoms. His condition would deteriorate in a matter of days.
Smith has launched epic takedowns of the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving and Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers for refusing to be vaccinated (and the latter for lying about it).
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Blueloon. Explain to me howid a vulnerable person who gets these symptoms survives. I will save you the failed effort. They don't. I think we can assume Steven took meds when he checked heself into the hospital. Explain to me howid the vaccine saved his life and not the meds.

Football analogy. Win 72-69 and give credit to the defense for holding the other team to under 72.

* * *
I had a 103-degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat,” Smith said. “Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. ... I was in the hospital New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. That’s how I brought in the New Year.”

The illness damaged his respiratory system to the point he is still not fully recovered.
“I had pneumonia in both lungs,” Smith said, his voice still raspy. “My liver was bad. And it ravaged me to the point where even now I have to monitor my volume, gotta get in the gym every day, walk before you run and work your way back because I’m still not 100% with my lungs, but I’m COVID-negative. ... I’m on the road to recovery.”
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
103 temp
Chills
Pool of sweat
Massive headache
Violent cough
Hospitalized
Lingering damage to respiratory system, lasting or fleeting TBD
Fucked up liver
Pneumonia both lungs
Voice still raspy
Has to pace heself
Lungs still not 100%

But covid free! Free baby free!
 
