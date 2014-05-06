David Alan Grier was asked about the Donald Sterling story and he spoke about his being in LA and things being as tense as it's been here since the Rodney king verdict. He also spoke of how his dad was so happy about the banning of sterling. I can certainly see that being the mans position, he is probably in his 80's since his son David is 57. He I am sure has seen tons more racial prejudice then I can imagine . Also seen more then 99% of the younger generations of people in America regardless of color. David was happy with result and said he was exhausted by all the coverage by the time the league even reached the decision. He was saying the players must be under so much pressure. That he feared problems if Don wasn't banned and the ownership issues will take some time to sort out. I didn't agree entirely but I respected his rational perspective and I actually liked David's take on it all....



Then Stephen A Smith says, this is an exact word for word quote.....



" you know you brought up something I think is important to bring this up. When I sit here each morning there are a multitude of occasions whether it be a week or a month or whatever the case may be where the subject of race comes up. skip and I talk about race all the time. You can talk about black athletes you can talk about other athletes and nobody says anything. The minute you bring up something and it's pointing the finger at someone who happens to be white if you're black your called racist or a race baiter what I think people don't realize and i am hoping you will cosign with me on this and I think you will is it is exhausting. We do get tired of talking about it and we do wish we didn't have to but the fact is the issue is prevalent because there are too many occasions where the stuff comes up and it would be damn near Criminal to ignore it and that's just what going on . Do you really really think I want to sit here another day and talk about donald sterling ? But how could it be ignored? Let's think about what donald sterling had to say . And then think about what I brought up about the subject of Steve Kerr not Steve Kerr but the subject of Steve Kerr .........



He then goes on to state an earlier opinion that NBA black coaches don't get the same opportunity that white coaches and they have to do twice as much to get half as much. Then goes on and on



Do you guys agree with his take? I actually see it the exact opposite ,whites are under attack if we try to engage in a rational discussion. To the second point about coaches, I see no bias in NBA regarding coaches. I don't think there is any way to even quantify it because coaching is so subjective . However many long time coaches and execs like Lenny Wilkens (32 years) and Elgin Baylor (22 years) were around for decades as NBA team execs. Now we have made even much further progress in NBA. NFL is another discussion and needs to improve. What you guys think?