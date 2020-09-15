Stephen Grosstkowski

3 missed field goals and now a PAT in the Mile High air. New England certainly knows a thing or two about kickers, right Adam Vinatieri? At this point, Tennessee might miss out on Lockeing this one up.
Meanwhile Vic Fangio showing elementary school strategic skill with his timeouts. Everyone is thinking they will not lose all the games at the last second again but he proved again he has zero clue how to manage the end of a game. Probably lose 4 or 5 more with Fangio showing that aww shucks they got us at the end face.