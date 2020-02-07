Steve Cohen

Pulls out of deal buying the NY Mess. Apparently according to sources, deal would have been difficult to execute as terms fell out of favor. No sh*t Sherlock.



The Wilpons will never learn and latch on to control like Linus sucking his thumb holding his security blanket. First Beltran with the sign stealing, and now a failed sell. There's a readon they're located in Flushing, as this franchise continues to do so down the toilet as such.