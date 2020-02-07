Steve Cohen

jimmythegreek

jimmythegreek

Pulls out of deal buying the NY Mess. Apparently according to sources, deal would have been difficult to execute as terms fell out of favor. No sh*t Sherlock.

The Wilpons will never learn and latch on to control like Linus sucking his thumb holding his security blanket. First Beltran with the sign stealing, and now a failed sell. There's a readon they're located in Flushing, as this franchise continues to do so down the toilet as such.
 
