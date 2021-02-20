Steve Kerr's a wussy

Cooler heads need to prevail when you're up 2 and you're arguing a tie-up. However, hothead Draymond argues the call with the refs and picks up his second technical, giving the Hornets two free throws with :10 left. Rozier, who ended up scoring 36 including his team's final 10, sinks 2 free throws and eventually hits the game winning 20 foot baseline jumper at the buzzer. Such a stupid loss when you're up 5 with a minute left. Coach has got to get in his center's grill and remind the big mouth that they're still up 2 in that situation. Keep your trap shut and get back on defense. Let them go for the tie or win and if they don't convert, you survived, especially since your best player was pulled just before game time not feeling well.
 
Kelly Oubre has been an All-Star this month.

Another big night.

Leading 3-point GS shooter in Feb?

Not Steph.
 
It's a player's league.

The days of an NBA head coach bossing around players is long gone.

Coaches can only collaborate with the players now.

What's more, it seems like the players have a secret pact to exert only so much energy on defense.

Jamal Murray scored 50 points last Friday night without attempting a single free throw, an NBA-first.
 
