Stock Market in Biden's America if he wins

FairWarning
Bells Beer Connoisseur
I'm assuming that Biden wins. I'm trying to keep this constructive where everyone can make money (or cut losses).
What sectors are we looking at to capitalize on or avoid? I'm assuming the market falls a little after election day with reduced holiday spending unless a stimulus is passed, and that may not be enough.
What sectors are we looking at to capitalize on or avoid? I'm assuming the market falls a little after election day with reduced holiday spending unless a stimulus is passed, and that may not be enough.