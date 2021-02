I agree with you Abundy. Modern MLB is almost unwatchable without a bet on the game. Nobody chokes up or changes hand position on bat with 2 strikes. You're right, it's like they don't care if they K. Outs are everything for real Baseball players and us gamblers. The way they give up ABs and overswing is pathetic. And the ball itself has to be different this year.



Defensively, the players seem worse also. OFs cover less ground, never communicate, nor listen to each other—there are exceptions of course—and this shifting for every batter—as analytical as it may be—looks weird and makes the game boring. And nobody bunts, knows how to bunt or is on a team where learning to bunt is a priority. I blame computers and phones. Kids used to have the Time to learn these skills and coaches used to teach them. Those skills are being bleached away and the higher Totals overall shows MLB has become all about more Runs. I hate it.



Without betting, a game is hard to watch also. Long gaps between action. Bless that old dude in the pink hat at the Cubs games. Don't know how he does it. Even with betting, MLB seems so boring and hard to watch. It's like a laziness in my mind. And the Regular Season is way too long (March-November now?) and chews up the calendar year. Baseball needs an enema. And these odds for Favorites have become laughingly high. I have never seen such large numbers as I have here in 2019. Parlays aren't even worth it. And weird to have two leagues with different rules (DH). Nobody else in Sports does that. Good luck man. I'll be pulling for you.