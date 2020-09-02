Strongly believe the Thunder can/will win tonight

Let's be real for a minute. The Rockets are 100% worse with Russ on the court. This team loses its identity entirely with the role players like Cove, Tucker, House feeding off the primary scorers. Russ doesn't know how to not be Russ....taking bad shots and making horrendous turnovers.



I've read a lot about the Rockets not making the same mistakes as last game and ensuring Harden has the ball when it counts (another big game choker historically). This isn't entirely possible with Russ on the court and we could see it tonight.



If OKC is patient and avoids scoring droughts that have plagued them all year, game should again come down to the last half of the 4th quarter. And if that is the case, I will gladly bet that Russ and Harden continue their traditional ways.



+5.5 and taking that ML