Summer Heat beater, it works

Was driving from Atlanta to the Biloxi casinos for vacation, was so hot was genuinely worried my car might overheat on the highway south in Alabama.

popped in Amy Grant Christmas CD. it works.....

try it you Las Vegas schlepps during the heat. listen to whatever Christmas music you like during the heat.

adds a general good cheer concept were all in it together usually only found for a short time in december.

its a 120 degree heat beater.
 
I know, ya wont believe me till you try it out in real 200 degree conditions. I still gotta earn it, few trust me
 
frosty the snowman, jingle bells---let it snow??? think thats a song.---SMITH , Atlanta. which part of town.
 
