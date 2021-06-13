SUNDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 4-2)

Pittsburgh/Milwaukee over 4.5 -120:

Milwaukee (37-27) looks to extend a 3 game winning streak hoping to sweep pitiful Pittsburgh (23-40), losers of 7 straight and sitting 13.5 games behind the NL Central leading Cubs. Yesterday at American Family Field, Christian Yelich hit a bases clearing 3 run double going 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 3 RBI, and Omar Narvarez added a 2 run single highlighting a 4 run 3rd helping the Brew Crew beat the Buccos 7-4. Corbin Burnes struggled with his control allowing 2 earned on 8 hits over 4 innings, but struck out 8 and walked 23 along with helping his own cause driving in a run with a single. Trevor Richards picked up the win in relief leading a bullpen effort that gave up only 2 hits in the remaining 5 innings with Josh Hader earning his 16th save in as many opportunities. Adam Frazier went 3 for 5 and a run scored in a losing effort, and Richards helped Burnes escape after loading the bases in the 5th. Chad Kuhl lasted only 3 1/3, surrendering 5 runs on 5 hits, walking 4 and striking out only 2 and falling to 0-4.



The Brewers send Adrian Houser (4-5 3.66 to the hill this afternoon. The 28 year old sophomore righty has been super solid over his last 3 outings surrendering just 2 ER over his last 15.3 IP. Houser faces a Piratea lineup hitting .226, 4th worst in the majors collectively, scoring just 3.5 runs per contest and only 45 HR through 63 games. Frazier (.333 2 24) is 4th in the NL in hitting and has batted safely in 8 of his last 9. His 83 hits are tops in the league. Bryan Reynolds (.288 10 31) leads Pittsburgh in power and production, and brings in a modest 3 game hitting streak. Colin Moran (.288 4 20) has shown a lot of consistency and success over a limited amount of plate appearances thus far. Jacob Stallings (.223 4 25) got off to a respectably nice start, but has been hitless over his last 5 games covering 14 plate appearances.



The Pirates counter with Wil Crowe (0-4 7.26), who has been battered over his last 3 outings, giving up 15 ER over his last 10.3 IP (13.11) with just 7 walks and 11 K's. Crowe will take over the rotation spot vacated by Mitch Keller, who was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday. The Pirates brought up Crowe in a corresponding move, and after he went unused out of the bullpen in Saturday's loss to the Brewers, he'll now get the chance to pick up his eighth start of the season. Crowe faces a Brewers lineup batting an even more anemic .213, averaging just a shade over 4 runs per contest, but sits 8th in the NL with 78 HR. Navarez (.324 6 19) falls well short of the league leaders, which doesn't qualify in hitting, but is 10/26 (.385 over his last 6 games. Kolten Wong (.280 4 15) is suffering from an oblique muscle but should return for Milwaukee's next series at Coors. Avisail Garcia (.241 12 36) leads the team in power and production but is battling a5 for 25 (.200) slump over his last 7 games. Luis Arias (.225 7 25) has since returned to an utility role moving Willy Adames (.269 3 11) back to the starting SS.



With temps soaring into the mid 80s today, it's likely the roof will be closed during this afternoon's tilt. Houser continues to roll along but Crowe could be battling for a starting spot looking to avoid the bullpen and perhaps more disappointingly, a demotion or release. The Brew Crew come into this afternoon series finale trailing the Cubs by only 2 games. This Pirates pitching staff has been badly banged up due to inefficiency and injury leading to an ERA of 4.80. We look to hit our 3rd straight today given sn elevated price, as Milwaukee will continue to slug Pirates pitching, with perhaps the Bucs picking up a few early as it might be a stretch to ask Houser to continue his dominating ways.



If things look up this afternoon, keep an eye out for a pick on the Sunday night action.

4-2 .667 +1.90