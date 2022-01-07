Sunday Night Baseball will not only have a new sound moving forward on ESPN, but fans will also have the option for an alternate viewing experience in an ESPN2 simulcast.



Longtime studio host Karl Ravech will anchor the Sunday night crew, while five-time World Series champion and 1994 AL Cy Young winner David Cone joins ESPN as an analyst. The broadcast team is rounded out by former player and coach Eduardo Perez, who has served as one of ESPN's premier analysts since 2014 (and also from 2006-10).



But that trio won't be the only option some weeks.



ESPN is launching a special presentation hosted by Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez. The simulcast -- fittingly dubbed "Sunday Night Baseball with Kay-Rod" -- will air on ESPN2 alongside the traditional ESPN game telecast for eight Sunday Night Baseball games.