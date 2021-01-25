Super Bets as they get placed...

SuperBowl I always just make small bets along the way as I get a feel for the game and maybe some value. Invite others to post too.



My first bet:

TB +2.5 -105 for the 1st Half.



Feels to me like the more likely path this game takes is Tampa starts off stronger playing a patient game and perhaps getting a turnover from the Chiefs trying to do too much. Could see this game going like a lot of Chiefs games, where they look a little unfocused on both sides of the ball, but then half time and then crunch time they find their game and pull out a win.