Super Bowl field goals

jimmythegreek
The opening odds start here
I'm going to play this over 3.5 -125. Both teams I believe in between the big 3rd down plays will be feeling each other out. Even on successful drives and deep stops in opponents territory, the defenses will have success on 3rd and medium to long, and both these kickers have been money.
Feeling confident that this hits late 3rd or early 4th quarter. Hope those that follow hit it with me.
