Sportsrmylife said: If you like the 49ers you have to throw some money on Nick Bosa as MVP. Sacks and strip sacks would very much be apart of the 49ers slowing down Mahomes. Plus he is a qb that loves to move around the pocket with one hand on the ball.



reminds me of when von miller won the mvp as a 25-1. That denver defense was the reason they got there, not their qb. Click to expand...

I attended Super Bowl 43 in Tampa. I remember going down to get a beer and looking over the Bay at halftime as Bruce Springsteen did his thing. Wasn't interested in seeing that.Struck up a conversation with a guy. He had bets on the game like I did. We both agreed at the half that James Harrison was in the lead to win the MVP. He just picked off that pass and ran it back for a TD. The only guy that could upstage that at that point was Kurt Warner. That was a potential 14 point swing to end the half. AZ could have took the lead. Instead they went into the locker room down 10.Warner did upstage Harrison as it came to be. He would have at least.Then Santonio Holmes decided to get both feet down. Maybe. It's still debatable....