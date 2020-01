This Superbowl kinda reminds me of Seattle-Denver a few years ago. Public and perception liked Denver's Offense, but Seattle's D was just too special. Doubt Mahomes chokes like Peyton did though. But SF is the superior team in most of the usual, basic Football ways, like Seattle was. Only a great game by Mahomes makes this competitive, IMO. But he is more than capable of it.

If I was emotionally capable of betting against the Chiefs, I would.