Super Bowl LV brought to you by State Farm

Only one team from each conference gets a first-round bye



The prior playoff format, of course, allowed two teams in each conference to benefit from first-round byes. That's why the 49ers' goal-line stand against the Seahawks in Week 17 last season was such a massive play; it allowed the Packers to jump the Saints for the No. 2 seed. New Orleans ended up losing its wild-card game to Minnesota, and Green Bay reached the NFC title game.



This is a great reward for the top seed in each conference, but some are wondering whether it's too strong of an advantage.





Source: The Sporting News