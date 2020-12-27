Super Bowl LV brought to you by State Farm

John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#3
#3
Packers v Chiefs looks like the most likely outcome for Super Bowl LV.

Set for February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The NFL is planning for a minimum of 20% of capacity, making an attendance of approximately 13,000.
 
John Kelly

John Kelly

Born Gambler
Staff member
#4
#4
Only one team from each conference gets a first-round bye

The prior playoff format, of course, allowed two teams in each conference to benefit from first-round byes. That's why the 49ers' goal-line stand against the Seahawks in Week 17 last season was such a massive play; it allowed the Packers to jump the Saints for the No. 2 seed. New Orleans ended up losing its wild-card game to Minnesota, and Green Bay reached the NFC title game.

This is a great reward for the top seed in each conference, but some are wondering whether it's too strong of an advantage.


Source: The Sporting News
 
