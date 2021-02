Notice the opening total is not nearly as overinflated compared to typical postseason totals as much as it has in the past. I'm seeing 56 now but it's only about 2 or so points higher. The public tends to move it some 4 or 5 higher because it's the Super Bowl hype approach. Thought we'd see some 59s out there but still 2 weeks for this to potentially jump. This is a modest open.