Tarvaris Jackson started 20 games for the Vikings and 15 games for the Seahawks over his 10-year career.



He replaced Russell Wilson in Super Bowl XLVIII when the Seahawks built an insurmountable fourth-quarter lead over the Broncos.



Jackson's appearance in the Super Bowl was the first time in 13 years any backup quarterback played in the Super Bowl.



Read that "fact" on Wikipedia.



Fact-checking it now.