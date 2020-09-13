Sure is strange without Fantasy Baseball and Football in my life....

Too much bullshit going on. Its one thing for fun or small change but another in big time money leagues. Yesterday college football was slop and all over the place. So many outside factors influencing things.

What happens when a team has players that get the virus? We are in store for one of the craziest seasons ever. Injuries already and all the opt outs. Von Miller is done for the year. So much uncertainty.
 
Your scenario is why we decided against playing. No one knows what happens. I ended up in a $350/team league at the last minute. The season must last 8 weeks to be official.
 
Nothing more annoying than watching a game with a stranger or even an acquaintance, and instead of rooting for a team to win they are rooting for individual player stats.

Goes against the whole purpose of team sports -- to win the game -- not rack up stats.
No doubt, Foresthill.

When I watch a game, I note all the events that took place and more importantly for gambling purposes, I record all the events that could have transpired but did not.

Case in point: A college basketball game where a team fails to defend the 3-point line but their opponents fail to convert some easy opportunities.
 
