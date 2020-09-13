Sure is strange without Fantasy Baseball and Football in my life....

Too much bullshit going on. Its one thing for fun or small change but another in big time money leagues. Yesterday college football was slop and all over the place. So many outside factors influencing things.
What happens when a team has players that get the virus? We are in store for one of the craziest seasons ever. Injuries already and all the opt outs. Von Miller is done for the year. So much uncertainty.
