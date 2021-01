A little over 25 years ago I waited in line at the Primadonna at State Line to check in a little after midnight.

I was the only one in line but there was a person very short in stature getting a room at the front desk.



As he slowly turned to make his way to the elevator I noticed it was Paul Anka.....he couldn't have been over 5' 5".



The clerk told me his car broke down up the road and needed a room til morning.