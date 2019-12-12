Surveys all day. Will see how high I can go!

$5.00 to sign up at this site (inbox dollars). Signed up yesterday, did it for a little bit.

Currently at $15.07. Noticed some surveys are short and precise while others are long and tedious. Sometimes you dont even qualify to take one because they're looking for a specific demographic.

Let's go.
 
Did about 25 long surveys on my day off and netted about 8 bucks. Most took longer than advertised. I do better on scratch off apps.
 
I'm beginning to think this isnt worth it. Estimated time is off from actual time. It seems to take longer. A lot of these dont even qualify for either.

I'm at $17.62
 
