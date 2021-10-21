Survivor Week 7

mrbowling300

mrbowling300

I have the Cardinals still available....everyone and their brother will be on them. Texans were not competitive vs the Colts last week, and AZ is much better than the Colts.

I also have the Patriots available over the Jets, which I like. Pat should win this game too.

I keep waiting for the high spread knock out week, which hasn't really happened yet, and it may not happen this week as well.
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

Both AZ and the Rams fit the Home team non divisional profile, going with the Rams just because I think there will be a lot less folks taking them.
 
brokerstip

I want to use AZ now as I still don't think they are as good as their record. They've played against some teams battling injuries in secondary. I could see them losing to a team that they shouldn't (hope it's not this week)
 
choslamshe

choslamshe

I agree Broker - what's crazy is that despite how good they've been offensively, they have completely phased out Kyler's playmaking with his legs. Maybe their approach is they don't need to or want to considering their weapons all over the field?

I'm on AZ this week and then have a nice 4-5 following weeks where I should at least be on the largest spread of the week...
 
