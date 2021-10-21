Survivor Week 7

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
I have the Cardinals still available....everyone and their brother will be on them. Texans were not competitive vs the Colts last week, and AZ is much better than the Colts.
I also have the Patriots available over the Jets, which I like. Pat should win this game too.
I keep waiting for the high spread knock out week, which hasn't really happened yet, and it may not happen this week as well.
