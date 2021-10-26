Survivor Week 8

choslamshe
Bengals -10
Rams -14.5
Bills -13.5
Chiefs -10
Chiefs most likely to go down amongst these 4 but in KC and coming off that beatdown, I feel like they could lay a whoopin.
Looking ahead to Week 9, Colts (vs. Jets) and Saints (vs. Falcons), Bills (@ Jags) will take the majority.
