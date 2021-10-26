Survivor Week 8

choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
Bengals -10
Rams -14.5
Bills -13.5
Chiefs -10

Chiefs most likely to go down amongst these 4 but in KC and coming off that beatdown, I feel like they could lay a whoopin.

Looking ahead to Week 9, Colts (vs. Jets) and Saints (vs. Falcons), Bills (@ Jags) will take the majority.
 
mrbowling300

mrbowling300

EOG Dedicated
I have cinci available, used all the other big spreads. At some point, gonna have to start looking at shorter spread games....will become very interesting.
 
choslamshe

choslamshe

EOG Dedicated
If KC just isn't good this year, which looks to be the case, this week and possibly their game at home to Denver become the two times to use them. Yes they still play some winnable games where they'll be favored but this week at home to the Giants seems to be the clear cut, looking at their remaining schedule.

With everyone in the AFC having 2 losses, it is shaping up that the last week will be meaningful for everyone so holding onto top teams until the last week could be huge.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top