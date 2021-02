57 is damned cold in a house. Especially for people in areas like Texas. They don't know how long their power will be out. We had our power go out three times in the past 2 years. Was able to sleep at 57 on the first night but was cold. The next night it was 50 and we headed to a motel. Even the dog was shivering. On the third day, it was down to 42. Fortunately, the power came back but most people cannot live in 63 degrees for any extended period. But let me guess.....everyone who is "soft" when its 57 in the house, but it's ok to bitch and complain if its 78 degrees?