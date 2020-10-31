Talk about virus prevention going too far

The OHL, Ontario Hockey League, a major junior hockey league where about half the NHL players get drafted from, was ordered by health and legal officials to eliminate checking or any body contact when they play. This is such a joke, this would be like a California state health official ordering any football games in California to ban tackling. No orders about not sitting next to teammates on the bench, nothing about not eating or traveling together. Nope, just change the complete nature of the game you play on the off chance it might transmit somehow even though no spread seems to happen across teams during games.