TalkZone : Winning Wednesdays with host John Kelly

Could be of interest to anyone quarantined here.
“Winning Wednesdays” was an EOG podcast hosted by JK which aired from 2009 to 2011.
This show had great guests and JK navigated the programs with highly polished interviewing skills.
A treasure trove of shows are (amazingly) still archived here. https://www.talkzone.com/previousepisodes/155/winningwed.html
Stay safe all.
