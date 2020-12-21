Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta referee craziness at the end

TB won the game 31-27, and didn't cover 6.5. They had the ball with about 2 min left at around the Falcons 10 yard line. On a 3rd down and 2 play. TB ran the ball up the gut, and the guy was clearly short,...which most likely they would have tried the FG to put the game at 7. Who knows what Atlanta would have done at that point with the game at 7. Instead, the referee took the ball, and physically slid it past the first down marker and awarded a first down, which at that point, TB ran out the clock, and won the game but not covering.