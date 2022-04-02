TBS

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
I'm shocked that the Final Four is on cable. I know you get some free time on
the CBS March Madness site, but you have UNC/Duke and it's on cable!?

The only winners are the cable cutter streaming apps that bombard
my phone like Sling and FobuTV, giving you a trial then hitting you'
for a full subscription.

By the way, if you try Fobu, they don't carry any of the Turner channels.
 
FairWarning

FairWarning

Bells Beer Connoisseur
It’s amazing how CBS can’t show this. I’m still trying to figure out the new Apple+ Friday DH’s as it relates to bars.
 
M

MrTop

EOG Master
the streaming TV stuff is getting chopped up every day. Losing stations. ESPN will be moving more stations to +. Your cable bill will be a la carte 2k - 3k a year in the end ..MLB package a steal
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top