Technical questions regarding sportsbooks and VPN

Just curious if you guys have figured out how to use computers or phones with VPN and still be able to get into sportsbooks. I'm not trying to get around the location checks, I don't bet out of state. But i am now working with project that could be quite long term and these guys insist everything I do with them have a VPN and a virtual desktop. I installed it and now of course my books are saying you have a VPN so you fail location check. I don't even have it active when I try logging in, just fire it up when I'm doing work.



Other than getting another computer, do you guys know a way around this issue? Even worse they want me to add it to my phone to send them stuff and do some virtual meetings on there. So my sportsbetting could be on serious pause unless there is a way around this.