Tennessee has gone online "ALLMOST"

asportsguy
EOG Veteran
May sometime in the fall this from the CA:
Tennessee's online-only sports betting program could launch by Nov. 1 and may launch sooner if its operators, vendors and suppliers are ready, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.
The board approved four marketing affiliate vendors in their June meeting and will take up the applications of 19 additional vendors at its meeting on Wednesday.
Good Luck to the great state of TENNESSEE
Tennessee's online-only sports betting program could launch by Nov. 1 and may launch sooner if its operators, vendors and suppliers are ready, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.
The board approved four marketing affiliate vendors in their June meeting and will take up the applications of 19 additional vendors at its meeting on Wednesday.
Good Luck to the great state of TENNESSEE