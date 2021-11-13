TEX @ ZAGS CBB

Heim

Heim

EOG Master
When Beard says this is his best shooting club ever. I believe.

Beard usually does well defending big guys with good weak side
rotations.

Zags really lost a lot to be No. 1 this early. Hype because of the big guy?

+7.5 looks like a gift.
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

2
Every basketball guy I know likes Texas +7.5 yet the line hasn't budged? I know a few places had 8 but they all seem very content at 7.5.
 
railbird

railbird

EOG Master
NowshesmyRuca said:
Every basketball guy I know likes Texas +7.5 yet the line hasn't budged? I know a few places had 8 but they all seem very content at 7.5.
Click to expand...
i saw 6 3 days ago. not sure about this game, but it is a big myth that there is lots of sharps in college basketball.
 
Heim

Heim

EOG Master
NowshesmyRuca said:
Every basketball guy I know likes Texas +7.5 yet the line hasn't budged? I know a few places had 8 but they all seem very content at 7.5.
Click to expand...

There were some decent size bets today at Circa and South Point on Texas. And they weren't wearing
cowboy hats.
 
NowshesmyRuca

NowshesmyRuca

2
Heim said:
I've seen a lot of Timmy Allen (trans). He can neutralize Timme.

That's the key for me.
Click to expand...
Beard’s defensive options on Timme include UMass transfer Tre Mitchell, Creighton transfer Christian Bishop and possibly Vanderbilt transfer Dylan Disu, who is recovering from a knee injury. The 6-9 Disu missed the season opener, but he’s been cleared to practice 5-on-5.

^^^ Meehan who covers the the Zags doesn't seem to know about him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top