TEX @ ZAGS CBB

i saw 6 3 days ago. not sure about this game, but it is a big myth that there is lots of sharps in college basketball.Every basketball guy I know likes Texas +7.5 yet the line hasn't budged? I know a few places had 8 but they all seem very content at 7.5.
Every basketball guy I know likes Texas +7.5 yet the line hasn't budged? I know a few places had 8 but they all seem very content at 7.5.
Beard’s defensive options on Timme include UMass transfer Tre Mitchell, Creighton transfer Christian Bishop and possibly Vanderbilt transfer Dylan Disu, who is recovering from a knee injury. The 6-9 Disu missed the season opener, but he’s been cleared to practice 5-on-5.I've seen a lot of Timmy Allen (trans). He can neutralize Timme.
That's the key for me.