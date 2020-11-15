Texans/Browns

Just walked the dog and its very similar to 2 weeks ago when the Raiders played the Browns. A little warmer now, but high winds and light rain. The gusts may not be as big, but the wind is constant.



Under 50 (bet earlier in the week). It's currently at 45. If it comes down more, would consider taking other side

Under 4.5 sacks (-130). I can't envision too many deep dropbacks. Will Fuller, don't expect to be catching any bombs. The passing will be limited to slants and screens.

Will there be a scoreless quarter: Yes + 286. At the price its worth a shot.



Haven't seem the player props but only one way to play Mayfield passing yards. Even if there was no wind, with Chubb back, I'd look for them to get him involved. Houston not used to these conditions but they have only rushed the ball over 100 yards three times. Defensively, they've given up over 160 rush yards five times this season.