THE 80-0 BASEBALL SYSTEM

Let me offer a disclaimer before I get into this. I'm not an advocate of chase systems whatsoever, they almost always end in big losses, no matter how good they are, how well concieved, they require you to wager tons of money and lay it all on the line for the hopes of 1 unit several times during their course. With that said I think I have devised one, that eliminates the huge risk by playing into a 5th,6th, or 7th game, because this one only requires you to double up 3 times at the most, and there is a safer version of this same formula, that would require doubling up just 1 time, certainly not too threatening.



THE SYSYEM:



Wager on all the teams that were in the playoffs last year in game 1 (if 2 playoff teams happening to be playing each other you pass). If it losses, you double up on them to win through game 4 only! You double your bet, plus 1 unit, as you are seeking to win one unit. As soon as they win, even if it is game 1, you STOP! DO NOT PLAY THEM AGAIN. The first time they win you stop, be it game 1,2,3 or 4, and if they don't win any of their first 4, then you also STOP!



THE RESULTS: (My records go back to 1997, so the system then starts in 1998. That is 10 years.



10 years, with 8 teams in the playoffs each year = 80 teams to wager on, 8 per year.



THIS SYSTEM HAS GONE 80-0 as not a single playoff team over the last 10 years has lost their opening 4 games, in fact, just 3 times in the 10 years did they even lose as many as their first 3!!!



GAME 1: 49-31

GAME 2: 23-8



THAT MEANS 72 of the 80 possible teams won befoe game 3, so 90% of the time you double up once and win! You will never find a chase system in the history of anyone presenting one, that has you out of the chase 90% of the time after game 2, that is unheard of!



GAME 3: 5-3



That means you are done in 77 of the 80 games after game 3 or 96.3% of the time!



GAME 4: 3-0



100% winners through 4 games!!!!



YEAR BY YEAR RESULTS:



2007:



5 ended in game 1

1 ended in game 2

2 ended in game 3



2006:



4 ended in game 1

1 ended in game 2

2 ended in game 3

1 ended in game 4



2005:



7 ended in game 1

1 ended in game 2



2004:



3 ended in game 1

4 ended in game 2

1 ended in game 3



2003:



5 ended in game 1

3 ended in game 2



2002:



5 ended in game 1

2 ended in game 2

0 ended in game 3

1 ended in game 4



2001:



5 ended in game 1

3 ended in game 2



2000:



6 ended in game 1

1 ended in game 2

0 ended in game 3

1 ended in game 4



1999:



7 ended in game 1

1 ended in game 2



1998:



2 ended in game 1

6 ended in game 2



OVERVIEW:



50% of the time 5 of the 10 years, amazingly end in game 2!!!!

30% chance of going to a game 4 but never lost





So the best and least risky strategy here may be to play a 2 game chase with the 8 teams. In doing so you would have been 8-0 in 5 of the 10 years or 50% of the time, not many systems that give you a 50% chance of going 8-0 in a 2 game chase. You also would have gone 7-1 or better in 8 of the 10 years or 80% of the time!!!!



So there are the facts. You have 3 choices, stand back and ignore, and watch, play the low risk system that has shown 10 years of at least going 7-1, or go for the 8 unit hit, which offers substantially more risk, but at the same time, it has never lost!



Your choice!