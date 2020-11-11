The Art of a Steal of an Election

MrTop said: he wants a best of 7 election. This will go on a while.. maybe he hopes biden gives up or wins with electors. The electors vote is my guess and he wins...stays out of jail. Click to expand...

Stays out of jail: MaybeIs Declared the Winner and serves 4 more years: NONE!He knows it, too. He will not go easy - we knew that. But if he thinks he - not Biden - will officially be sworn in as the winner - HE IS MORE FUCKING LOCO THAN WE EVER IMAGINED!IF the tables were turned: If Biden lost and demanded all done that Der Fuhrer has done he would be mocked and ridiculed to no end and HIS mental capacity would be questioned.......as it should. But because #IQ45 is doing this we are told this is "Trump being Trump" and nothing to worry about................BULL-FUCKING-SHIT!The people spoke! WE WANT HIM OUT! That he will be!