"Years of life lost to COVID-19 in 81 countries
...We find that over 20.5 million years of life have been lost to COVID-19 globally.
...The average years of life lost per death is 16 years.
...Our results (Fig. 1, fourth panel) support the claim that the true mortality burden of COVID-19 is likely to be substantially higher.
...This study’s sample presents an average age-at-death of 72.9...
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-83040-3[/URL]
Current analysis means that the IFR... is in reality between about 0.5 and 1 — that’s between 5 and ten occasions increased than for the flu.
... by the point one reaches the age of 81, one’s common life expectancy is between 88 and 90...
...Sir David estimates that solely 5 to 15 per cent of the deaths are individuals who would have died this yr.
...And naturally there are different dangers than dying. One of many issues that the sceptics don’t spend a lot time speaking about is the long-term results of catching the virus,
about which we nonetheless know comparatively little. Analysis suggests about 1 in 20 individuals is prone to undergo from so-called Lengthy Covid.
...It’s [the flu] in reality a lot much less contagious than the novel coronavirus, and the measures now we have in place to take care of the latter are successfully stamping out the previous.
Maybe our tolerance of flu deaths, which we usually take without any consideration, will change."
[URL unfurl="true"]https://medtech.news/covid-kills-however-can-we-overestimate-the-danger/[/URL]
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.ft.com/content/879f2a2b-e366-47ac-b67a-8d1326d40b5e[/URL]
"Age isn’t the only factor.
Studies have found that people with heart disease, obesity, diabetes, cancer, asthma, respiratory conditions, immune deficiency disorders, and other preexisting conditions face higher risks
from COVID-19. CDC research has also found that minorities are more vulnerable, mostly due to multiple conditions worsened by socioeconomic factors and health care inequities.
Outside the United States, access to quality hospital care is playing a role in the virus’s fatality rate. If you are in a place that has advanced clinical care and doctors trained to use
mechanical ventilators, you’re more likely to survive."
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200901/what-changing-death-rates-tell-us-about-covid[/URL]
See above.
Many who die of gunshot wounds had 2 or more serious illnesses or comorbidities (e.g. obesity, see above).
Does that mean they didn't die from the gunshot wound. No, they did die from the gunshot wound.
Likewise people who died from covid died from covid, not from other preexisting conditions.
...We find that over 20.5 million years of life have been lost to COVID-19 globally.
...The average years of life lost per death is 16 years.
...Our results (Fig. 1, fourth panel) support the claim that the true mortality burden of COVID-19 is likely to be substantially higher.
...This study’s sample presents an average age-at-death of 72.9...
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-83040-3[/URL]
Current analysis means that the IFR... is in reality between about 0.5 and 1 — that’s between 5 and ten occasions increased than for the flu.
... by the point one reaches the age of 81, one’s common life expectancy is between 88 and 90...
...Sir David estimates that solely 5 to 15 per cent of the deaths are individuals who would have died this yr.
...And naturally there are different dangers than dying. One of many issues that the sceptics don’t spend a lot time speaking about is the long-term results of catching the virus,
about which we nonetheless know comparatively little. Analysis suggests about 1 in 20 individuals is prone to undergo from so-called Lengthy Covid.
...It’s [the flu] in reality a lot much less contagious than the novel coronavirus, and the measures now we have in place to take care of the latter are successfully stamping out the previous.
Maybe our tolerance of flu deaths, which we usually take without any consideration, will change."
[URL unfurl="true"]https://medtech.news/covid-kills-however-can-we-overestimate-the-danger/[/URL]
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.ft.com/content/879f2a2b-e366-47ac-b67a-8d1326d40b5e[/URL]
"Age isn’t the only factor.
Studies have found that people with heart disease, obesity, diabetes, cancer, asthma, respiratory conditions, immune deficiency disorders, and other preexisting conditions face higher risks
from COVID-19. CDC research has also found that minorities are more vulnerable, mostly due to multiple conditions worsened by socioeconomic factors and health care inequities.
Outside the United States, access to quality hospital care is playing a role in the virus’s fatality rate. If you are in a place that has advanced clinical care and doctors trained to use
mechanical ventilators, you’re more likely to survive."
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200901/what-changing-death-rates-tell-us-about-covid[/URL]
TeeJay said:
Median age of those who die are 84
90%+ have 2 or more other serious illnesses at time of death
Symptoms of covid are identical to common flu
By this point I would think most of you would stop drinking the Kool Aid
90%+ have 2 or more other serious illnesses at time of death
Symptoms of covid are identical to common flu
By this point I would think most of you would stop drinking the Kool Aid
TeeJay said:
90%+ have 2 or more other serious illnesses at time of death
Does that mean they didn't die from the gunshot wound. No, they did die from the gunshot wound.
Likewise people who died from covid died from covid, not from other preexisting conditions.