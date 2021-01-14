The Bears surprisingly bring back both GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy

Owner George McCaskey said during a press conference yesterday that he appreciated the professional culture surrounding the team.



He was impressed that no one on this year's team pointed fingers at anyone during a time in which the Bears lost six straight regular-season games.



Pace was responsible for moving up one spot in the 2017 NFL Draft to select Mitch Trubisky with the #2 overall pick.



That's the same draft in which Patrick Mahomes was selected 10th by the Kansas City Chiefs and DeShaun Watson was selected 12th by the Houston Texans.



Nagy has been a disappointment since arriving from Kansas City three seasons ago and he's often a target of criticism from the large and vocal fan base in Chicago.



Pace and Nagy seemed to have hoodwinked George McCaskey.