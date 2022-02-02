The Bengals are the "designated" home team in Super Bowl LVI

In even-numbered years, AFC representatives are the designated home team in the Super Bowl.



The Rams, by league edict, will dress in their locker room while the Bengals will use the Chargers' locker room at SoFi Stadium.



As the so-called visiting team, the Rams will call the coin flip.



One other note: As the home team, the Bengals will have first call on their jersey color.



The Bengals normally wear black jerseys for home games, though with their recent success in road games in Nashville and Kansas City, look for the Bengals to dress in road whites.