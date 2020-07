By virtue of winning the Central Division in the Eastern Conference, the 1980-81 Bucks earned the #2 seed and thus a first-round bye.



Unfortunately for Milwaukee, the third-seeded Sixers were accorded home-court advantage over the Bucks because of a better regular-season record.



The Sixers eliminated the Pacers in the opening round (two games-to-none) serving as a perfect set-up before their dramatic Best-of-7 series victory over Milwaukee.