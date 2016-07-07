"The Best of It" documentary questions/review

I enjoyed it greatly. Well done. I thought it was a good insight into the world.

I could not believe the ego on the shrink. What a fuck. I hated him more and more with each scene he was in.

Who was the southern sounding bookmaker? Is that rainbow?

Who is the guy in all orange Tennessee gear that was talking with the shrink?

Loved the lem banker segments. Great stories and am glad the robbery was covered.

Would love to see a doc on the tout industry now.

Also I have found many extra scenes on youtube. Those are fun to watch.

Great job Factorial!!!
 
Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Who is the guy in all orange Tennessee gear that was talking with the shrink?

* That is surely Mofome!
 
Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

ChuckyG said:
Who is the guy in all orange Tennessee gear that was talking with the shrink?

* That is surely Mofome!
Click to expand...
That sounds right. I remember seeing pictures posted here with him in that gear.

Was OSUCOWBOY in the doc? I thought he was close to the shrink.

John Kelly. What is a osu cowboy update? Or better yet how his is lady? Lol
 
Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

I will say this. The Best Of It was bettor than Lay The Favourite. Maybe Dink should have played himself in the latter? :+clueless
 
Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

90% of gamblers have egos. I do know that guy shrink had access to a bookmaker account with 6 figures in it because it was clearly shown in the doc. I'm only putting 2 and 2 together, he must have gotten in way over his head and probably stole and did something very very bad.
 
Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Must of really got buried in the 3 weeks after the ODU win. Dink must have heard rumors of a mid six figure bet/hole he climbed into.

Worst part is how he brainwashed his wife to believe this was the only way out.
 
Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

I've heard the hole may have even topped 7 figures and also involved a Matchbook credit account and a Pinnacle account.
 
Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

How much did the shrink make for the sale of the site therx?

I heard $2m but not confirmed.
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

Sportsrmylife said:
That sounds right. I remember seeing pictures posted here with him in that gear.

Was OSUCOWBOY in the doc? I thought he was close to the shrink.

John Kelly. What is a osu cowboy update? Or better yet how his is lady? Lol
Click to expand...
Paging MRSOSU...
 
Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Re: "Best of it" doc questions/review

Sportsrmylife said:
That sounds right. I remember seeing pictures posted here with him in that gear.

Was OSUCOWBOY in the doc? I thought he was close to the shrink.

John Kelly. What is a osu cowboy update? Or better yet how his is lady? Lol
Click to expand...
(Not so shockingly) I can chime in here. We (MrsOSU and I) are FB friends and message each other every so often

I won't say a lot but what I choose to say is: She and Travis got divorced (The reason was understandable). HOWEVER - they are back together. She seems to be as happy as when they were still together. She stopped doing Yoga and all as much as she did but she is back now an is as flexible as ever Those who met her know she had a smile and personality that could light up a room. That went away when they split up but seeing the most recent pic she sent me (Her and Travis in the car) it is back and they are both happy.

That is all I wish to publicly say
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

And that makes Winkydink more trustworthy to be in possession of classified government material than the (most likely) next President of the United States.

If OSU Cowboys told Hillary about his marriage problems with Mrs OSU, not only would all of us know the dirty details, so two would King Jong Ill who would probably be texting Mrs. Cowboy to hook up in North Korea.
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

Dell Dude said:
And that makes Winkydink more trustworthy to be in possession of classified government material than the (most likely) next President of the United States.

If OSU Cowboys told Hillary about his marriage problems with Mrs OSU, not only would all of us know the dirty details, so two would King Jong Ill who would probably be texting Mrs. Cowboy to hook up in North Korea.
Click to expand...
I think this might be a compliment. If so - thanks. I doubt MrsOSU would be interested in The Fat Midget. As for Travis/betting - once again I can't say for 100% sure but I think he is. Whether he cut back his plays both as far as amount wagered and times wagered - that I can't say because I don't know
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

Love the part when teddy is talking about square bettors and doesn't realize he is describing himself perfectly.

I enjoy watchng this every month or so.
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

Sportsrmylife said:
Love the part when teddy is talking about square bettors and doesn't realize he is describing himself perfectly.

I enjoy watchng this every month or so.
Click to expand...
Sporty, I recognized one "actor" from "Life on the Line". He was playing slots at Palace Station. I addressed him as if he was royalty, "Excuse me, were u the cab driver in 'Life on the Line'?"

He thought I thought I was insane.
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

ChuckyG said:
Sporty, I recognized one "actor" from "Life on the Line". He was playing slots at Palace Station. I addressed him as if he was royalty, "Excuse me, were u the cab driver in 'Life on the Line'?"

He thought I thought I was insane.
Click to expand...
Awesome. Did he admit he was in the doc?
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

I thought it was a good documentary.
Who is the southern bookie that's interviewed in regards to the shrink?
Is he an eog poster or? It never says in the film.
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

ChuckyG said:
No problem, Heis. I can also set u up w/ a (free) link to "Life on the Line", if u like.

Sneak preview: Teddy Covers puts on a performance equivalent to Deniro in his prime.
Click to expand...
Chucky-I watched The Best of It last night. I wasn't aware of EOG when the shrink was around. Very sad ending to the film for me learning of him and his wife's suicide. I thought the film was well produced and interesting. I've always enjoyed listening to Dink on the radio appearances and I felt he came across the best and most likable among the featured characters.

i have not seen life on the line so I appreciate your offer for the link if it's not too much trouble.
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

doc was really cool. alan boston is a weirdo, but don't you kinda have to be to be able to have longevity?

shrink was so brash, loved it. he was right though, why cap games when he can get the info from other people.

dink is the man

vegas runner is a clown
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

Life On The Line can also be called All the People That Won't Go On EOG Radio
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

exactly, if a sports bettor can't rely on his own handicapping maybe he should be doing more studying and less gambling.
 
Re: "The Best of It" documentary questions/review

Couldn't find the movie on my box and ended up renting it today. Was really looking forward to this and I only got through half of it and to be brutally honest I didn't think it was that good. No knock on Scott, I thought it was put together well, the music, the inserted clips throughout.....they were great. Storyline was kind of boring though. Hope the 2nd half is better than the first. Dink and his wife very candid. Lem, Shrink and Boston.......just wasn't all that interesting. I liked Lay the favorite better. Let's hope the 2nd half picks up.
 
