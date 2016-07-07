"The Best of It" documentary questions/review

Sportsrmylife
EOG Master
I enjoyed it greatly. Well done. I thought it was a good insight into the world.
I could not believe the ego on the shrink. What a fuck. I hated him more and more with each scene he was in.
Who was the southern sounding bookmaker? Is that rainbow?
Who is the guy in all orange Tennessee gear that was talking with the shrink?
Loved the lem banker segments. Great stories and am glad the robbery was covered.
Would love to see a doc on the tout industry now.
Also I have found many extra scenes on youtube. Those are fun to watch.
Great job Factorial!!!
I could not believe the ego on the shrink. What a fuck. I hated him more and more with each scene he was in.
Who was the southern sounding bookmaker? Is that rainbow?
Who is the guy in all orange Tennessee gear that was talking with the shrink?
Loved the lem banker segments. Great stories and am glad the robbery was covered.
Would love to see a doc on the tout industry now.
Also I have found many extra scenes on youtube. Those are fun to watch.
Great job Factorial!!!