"The cdc already stated that 96% of people who died of Covid were seniors"

Shub;13492873 said:
The cdc already stated that 96% of people who died of Covid were seniors, with pre existing conditions. What more needs to be said
Where? Post it.

Seniors? Like most of the presidents & other leaders globally?

Are you a senior? If not then maybe you'll live long enough to get there ;

On average 16 years of life were lost per covid death.

"Is a wise old 90 year olds' brain and life worth more than a young covidiot's life. Absolutely!"


LOL.




‘THE TRUE MEASURE OF ANY SOCIETY CAN BE FOUND IN HOW IT TREATS ITS MOST VULNERABLE MEMBERS’

BTW, thousands of babies & children have died from covid.
 
X-Files said:
A couple hundred children have died from covid, far less than in a nornal lfu season.

1620927155601.png

1620927196614.png
 
