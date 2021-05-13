Shub;13492873 said:
The cdc already stated that 96% of people who died of Covid were seniors, with pre existing conditions. What more needs to be said
Seniors? Like most of the presidents & other leaders globally?
Are you a senior? If not then maybe you'll live long enough to get there ;
On average 16 years of life were lost per covid death.
"Is a wise old 90 year olds' brain and life worth more than a young covidiot's life. Absolutely!"
LOL.
‘THE TRUE MEASURE OF ANY SOCIETY CAN BE FOUND IN HOW IT TREATS ITS MOST VULNERABLE MEMBERS’
BTW, thousands of babies & children have died from covid.