Shub;13492873 said: The cdc already stated that 96% of people who died of Covid were seniors, with pre existing conditions. What more needs to be said Click to expand...

Where? Post it.Seniors? Like most of the presidents & other leaders globally?Are you a senior? If not then maybe you'll live long enough to get there ;On average 16 years of life were lost per covid death."Is a wise old 90 year olds' brain and life worth more than a young covidiot's life. Absolutely!"LOL.‘THE TRUE MEASURE OF ANY SOCIETY CAN BE FOUND IN HOW IT TREATS ITS MOST VULNERABLE MEMBERS’BTW, thousands of babies & children have died from covid.