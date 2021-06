"The coronavirus is going to stick around forever. Get ready for the new normal."

[IMG alt="pregnant covid vaccine"] https://i.insider.com/60158a536dfbe10018e00ee6?width=1300&format=jpeg&auto=webp[/IMG] A health worker administering a vaccine in Tel Aviv in January. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesStill, even if vaccines don't work quite as well against some new coronavirus strains, that "doesn't mean these vaccines are useless," Brian Ward, the medical officer of the vaccine developer Medicago, told Insider.Vaccines remain humanity's best weapon against the coronavirus — and they are already being updated in an attempt to stay ahead of it.Moderna and Novavax are going forward with plans for booster shots tailored to protect against the B.1.351 strain. Pfizer and J&J are monitoring the pandemic to pick the right strains to target next.All told, it seems likely that the most vulnerable people in wealthy countries will get at least one booster shot. Companies haven't said when booster shots might be ready, but if the B.1.351 variant spreads rapidly in the US and elsewhere, booster shots could start rolling out as soon as late spring or early summer, Geoffrey Porges, an SVB Leerink biotech analyst, predicted.Next-generation vaccines are in the works at dozens of drug companies. Some of these aim to neutralize multiple coronavirus variants, while other programs are starting to develop a combination vaccine to protect against the flu and COVID-19.[IMG alt="airport mask"] https://i.insider.com/600e87dd1958200011554b1d?width=1300&format=jpeg&auto=webp[/IMG] A federal police officer at Frankfurt Airport in Germany checking a document of a passenger landing from Prague. Boris Roessler/picture alliance via Getty ImagesIt's possible that more powerful, infectious variants could drown out old versions of the virus, making the pandemic harder to combat . Virus experts in the US are already predicting that the fast-spreading B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the UK, will become the dominant variant in America by this March.But it's impossible to predict what changes the virus might undergo next, or what they'll really mean for us. After all, not all mutations make viruses more dangerous."Maybe the virus will change and become less contagious," said Dr. Cody Meissner, a respiratory-virus expert at Tufts Medical Center. "Maybe it will begin to cause less severe disease, because, remember, a virus doesn't want to kill its host."Another possibility is that the existing variants may be about as troubling as it gets. Some virologists believe that the virus, after infecting hundreds of millions of people, has already reached a high level of fitness, meaning it won't evolve much more.One thing is certain: The best defense against new variants is stopping transmission from person to person. More widespread vaccinations could lend a hand.If we don't vaccinate the whole world, unvaccinated people will keep circulating the virus — and the virus, in turn, will keep changing on its own terms.[IMG alt="coronavirus long haul"] https://i.insider.com/5f91e5b4212113001874044b?width=1300&format=jpeg&auto=webp[/IMG] A medical worker tests a student for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site in New York in October. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty ImagesAnother troubling pair of questions centers on the body's natural defenses against the coronavirus. Researchers are studying how long this protection lasts and whether people who've been infected once could be vulnerable to new infections from variants.Researchers have found that coronavirus antibodies — blood proteins that protect the body from subsequent infection — fade within a few months. Other layers of immunity may last longer and protect people from emerging strains.White blood cells known as T cells and B cells also remember foreign invaders, often for longer periods than antibodies. A recent study suggested that people who'd had COVID-19 had robust T-cell and B-cell immunity for at least eight months. A study of SARS , which is caused by a similar coronavirus, found that people who recovered had T-cell protection 17 years after their infection.Researchers do expect that infections will be milder the second time around, based on how other human coronaviruses behave. But a reinfected person could still spread the virus.New variants further complicate the matter, since most studies of coronavirus immunity haven't considered strains like B.1.351. A recent study found that B.1.351 infections were just as common among people who'd recovered from COVID-19 as those who had not.