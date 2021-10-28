The Davante Adams Effect...

Don't think I've ever seen a number move 3 points with a receiver ruled out.

If you look at Rodgers numbers, still pretty good S/U and ATS without.

Andrews at South Point thinks this hits '7' before kickoff.
 
It will be interesting to see how they work Dillon into the game plan tonight. 20+ touches from Jones and 10+ touches from Dillon could be in store. As many 5+ minute drives as possible for the Packers.

I don't think GB has much to stop the AZ attack, however I also think AZ's first loss will be them beating themselves. That game is coming...Watt now likely out for the season, Murray taking a ton of hits.

It has amazed me that AZ is as good as they offensively without even trying to get Murray's run game involved.
 
It's not just him thats out, its their top three WRs. I still think they have a chance.
 
