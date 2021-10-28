The Davante Adams Effect...

It will be interesting to see how they work Dillon into the game plan tonight. 20+ touches from Jones and 10+ touches from Dillon could be in store. As many 5+ minute drives as possible for the Packers.



I don't think GB has much to stop the AZ attack, however I also think AZ's first loss will be them beating themselves. That game is coming...Watt now likely out for the season, Murray taking a ton of hits.



It has amazed me that AZ is as good as they offensively without even trying to get Murray's run game involved.