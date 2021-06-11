the dave ramsey show

lol!
This guy is a bigger fraud than Railbird.
The wealth of children can be explained by the wealth of their parents.
Half of all jobs are found by friends and family he's railing against.
Dave in this piece rails against socialism but had no problem taking that 1988 bankruptcy handout!
Hmmm, Let's see how Dave Ramsey accumulated his wealth! Shall we?
ha ha! ...ready?
From his own Wikipedia.
Ramsey was born in Antioch, Tennessee
to real estate developers.[2]
Ramsey attended Antioch High School
where he played ice hockey. At age 18, Ramsey took the real estate exam[2]
and began selling property, working through college at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Real Estate.[3]
By 1986, Ramsey had amassed a significant portfolio worth over $4 million.[4][5]
However, when the Competitive Equality Banking Act of 1987 took effect, several banks changed ownership and recalled his $1.2 million in loans and lines of credit.[2]
Ramsey was unable to pay and filed for bankruptcy in 1988.
Critics of Ramsey's core teachings point out that it is often a "one-size-fits-all" that disregards income disparities and ignores financial emergencies.[12][9]
The debt snowball method is frequently debated, and studies have returned results that both support and oppose its efficacy.[14]
Ramsey's investing advice has also drawn criticism over its reliance on stock investment, as opposed to bonds, using mutual funds with load fees, and its frequent claim of 12% annual returns on investments.
In 2014, The Daily Beast
reported that Ramsey had lashed out against former employees he claimed were discussing working conditions at the company on Facebook
and Twitter
. At company staff meetings, Ramsey allegedly recounted conversations from a private Facebook group of former employees that he had infiltrated, eventually offering cash rewards for the identities of some members who took to anonymous Twitter accounts once they realized Ramsey had joined the private group. The incident prompted an increased backlash, a meeting Ramsey set up to confront alleged critics, and the eventual deletion of several of the critical Twitter accounts.[18]
Company policies on pre- and extramarital sex[edit]
In July of 2020, Caitlin O'Connor, a former Ramsey Solutions employee, filed a federal lawsuit against the company alleging that she was fired for being pregnant and, since she wasn't married to the baby's father, for violating Ramsey Solutions' employee conduct policies.[19]
On May 27, 2021, O'Connor gave her first interview about the termination and her experience working for Ramsey.[20]
On March 10, 2021, featured personality Chris Hogan left the company citing "things going on in my personal life... that are not in line with Ramsey Solutions."[21]
Hogan's resignation followed a request for his personnel file at Ramsey Solutions during the Caitlin O'Connor case. Prior to the release of his book, "Everyday Millionaires", Hogan admitted to several affairs, including one with a co-worker at Ramsey Solutions during his marriage to wife Melissa Hogan.[22]
References to his book and videos are still available on the Ramsey website (as of 27 May, 2021)[23]
and Youtube channels, however, direct links on the Ramsey Solutions website are replaced with a redirect page for other company resources.
In May of 2021, Religion News Service (RNS) obtained recordings of Ramsey mocking employees over the policy and explaining Hogan's 2019 absence as a "rest break" following the affair accusations. Melissa Hogan, Chris Hogan's ex-wife, issued a statement to RNS claiming that the company downplayed Chris's behavior, covered for him and characterized her behavior as "anger, hyperbole, and drama.
In December 2020, a complaint was filed with the Franklin health department alleging that caterers hired for the Ramsey Solutions Christmas party at its company headquarters were instructed not to wear masks or gloves while serving, which the company later confirmed to the local NBC affiliate.[26]
Ramsey Solutions responded that there was no truth to the complaint.[27]
The company had drawn attention earlier in the pandemic for remaining open after employees tested positive for the virus, for ignoring recommendations to avoid large gatherings, and for hosting a July business conference after the Marriott hotel canceled citing safety concerns.[28]
On his radio show[29]
and in staff meetings, Ramsey railed against face coverings and other COVID-19 precautions, calling them "a sign of fear".[30]
On his March 2, 2020 show, he mocked concerned ticket holders for his upcoming live events, calling anyone who wanted a refund a "wuss" and insisting that he would be attending the upcoming "Live Like No One Else" cruise “by my freaking self” if necessary.[25]
In February 2021, Ramsey appeared on Fox News
where he said, "I don't believe in stimulus checks
, because if $600 or $1,400 changes your life you were pretty much screwed already. You got other issues going on."
Ramsey owns a large $15,450,000 Nashville-area home.[33]
Every one of these frauds Railbird praises I can dig up dirt on with no trouble at all and expose the hypocrisy of ALL of them.
Some Christian this one turned out to be.
The POS attorney he loves to quote. Robert Barnes
Can't wait to share the goodies on that fraud.
Seems all these liars have a problem...."keeping it real"
Any other "hero's" Railfraud?