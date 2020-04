Sol Diablo said: Not only in Vegas, but everywhere. I can't see many of these surviving when the curtain goes back up.



Anyone that owns a buffet can pretty much move on to their next business idea/venture. You are screwed. Click to expand...

Jesus, WTF is wrong with everyone?Everyone assumes nothing will ever change, it's the end of the world. 1 month ago there were 69 deaths(in total, not just that day)in the country, yesterday we're at 32000, 6 weeks from now the pandemic will be gone. people will be eating at buffets by the 4th of july.